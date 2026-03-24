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Gael Tisack

Key details

  • Job title: Chief IP Counsel, Divisional Vice President & Associate General Counsel
  • Organisation:Abbott Laboratories
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Gael Tisack leads a team of IP attorneys supporting the operating divisions at US multinational medical devices and healthcare company Abbott Laboratories. Tisack’s role includes shaping and developing the IP department and protecting the strategic market position of the company.

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