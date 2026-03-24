Fengling (Helen) Li

Comments

“Helen Li has strong strategic judgement—she demonstrates excellent decision-making in prosecution strategy with filing timing, matter prioritisation, and resource allocation. She provides strategic clarity on the business implications of legal actions including global filing considerations and process impacts such as choosing receiving offices and advising on filing workflows.



“Li provides direction with mentoring and support to internal teams and external partners. She builds trust by guiding complex matters with clarity, patience and steady professionalism. She also possesses strong technical and legal understanding and gives actionable high‑value feedback on patent strategy and scope as well as on compliance.



“Li fosters a collaborative, respectful and productive environment that is noticed across multiple email threads where in‑house counsel express appreciation and a partnership mindset with a spirit of helpfulness.”