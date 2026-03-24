Fengling (Helen) Li
Key details
- Job title: Associate Director—Intel Patent Group, Patent Portfolio Manager
- Organisation:Intel
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Fengling (Helen) Li is associate director and patent portfolio manager at Intel Patent Group. Santa Clara-based Intel is one of the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturers. Li is a strategic IP attorney with over 18 years of experience guiding some of the world’s most innovative companies through patent prosecution and technology counselling. She has shaped cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) portfolios at Intel and helped to protect clients’ transformative inventions at law firm Fenwick & West. Li focuses on driving value creation through IP strategy—whether developing generative AI patent policies and leading global prosecution efforts or mentoring engineering teams on harvesting innovations.
Comments
“Helen Li has strong strategic judgement—she demonstrates excellent decision-making in prosecution strategy with filing timing, matter prioritisation, and resource allocation. She provides strategic clarity on the business implications of legal actions including global filing considerations and process impacts such as choosing receiving offices and advising on filing workflows.
“Li provides direction with mentoring and support to internal teams and external partners. She builds trust by guiding complex matters with clarity, patience and steady professionalism. She also possesses strong technical and legal understanding and gives actionable high‑value feedback on patent strategy and scope as well as on compliance.
“Li fosters a collaborative, respectful and productive environment that is noticed across multiple email threads where in‑house counsel express appreciation and a partnership mindset with a spirit of helpfulness.”