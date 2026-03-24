Request Trial

Eva Persson

Key details

  • Job title: Senior Patent Counsel
  • Organisation:AB Tetra Pak
  • Geography: Sweden
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Eva Persson has been a patent counsel at Tetra Pak for over 30 years. She is based at the company’s headquarters in Lund, in Sweden’s Skåne province. Persson was previously a patent examiner at the European Patent Office. She started her career as a development engineer at Tarkett, a flooring and sports surfaces company in Hanaskog, Sweden.

Comments

“Excellent work as in-house counsel with a very deep knowledge of technologies and of the commercial aims of the company. Good co-operation with colleagues and external counsel.”







More features

All in a name: Why ‘George Orwell’ cannot be registered as a trademark
Emotional Perception: What next for patent holders?
A fragmented landscape: Bridging the copyright gap in Africa
Examining the USPTO’s 2025 AI Inventorship Guidance