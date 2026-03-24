Comments

“Eli Gilsohn is an exceptional in-house attorney achieving significant success at an exciting company in a complex technical field. I am particularly impressed by how he deals with client teams.



“He is unusual in his enthusiasm to engage with more junior members of our team, encouraging them to contribute and ask questions. This helps him manage his portfolio efficiently and cost-efficiently because the junior members of the team are quicker to engage with him or his scientists.



“Eli is very good at engaging his scientists—I do not think I have worked with another company where the scientists are as enthusiastic as the Resolution scientists in relation to patent drafting and patent prosecution. He frequently involves the scientists in discussions with outside counsel.



“Recently he provided clear results because he proposed that a specific scientist helped with examiner interviews and expert declarations to support a key patent application facing significant objections. Eli identified the scientist’s natural suitability for this and he helped her prepare for the interview. The interview and declaration led to the grant of a key US patent and corresponding patents in other important jurisdictions.



“His ability to break the project down into separate parts, discuss the different aspects with his commercial and development teams, and prioritise the work of outside counsel has been impressive. This allowed him to tightly control his budget whilst giving the company the information they required at the relevant time to continue product development.



“Eli is a pleasure to work with, additionally his instructions are timely and clear. He is ambitious in what he expects from his outside counsel and what he wants to achieve with his patent portfolio—he has pushed us to get the most from Resolution’s IP—with many successes that would not have happened before he took over the reins.”