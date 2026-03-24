Profile

Dirk von Diringshofen serves as associate director legal and head of global trademarks at Stada Group, where he leads the company’s trademark function and manages a team of trademark professionals. He is based in Hesse, Germany.In this role, he provides legal support across the group on intellectual property matters—including trademarks, licensing and copyright—while also advising on e-commerce and IT law issues. He also contributes to internal legal training and supports the introduction of legal technology initiatives at the company’s headquarters.Stada Arzneimittel is a pharmaceutical company in the spa town of Bad Vilbel that specialises in consumer healthcare products, generics, and specialty pharma. Before joining Stada, von Diringshofen spent nearly 15 years as an attorney at full-service German law firm Luther, where he focused on IP and information technology law.