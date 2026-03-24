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Desirée Russo

Key details

  • Job title: Trademark Counsel
  • Organisation:Puma
  • Geography: Germany
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Level:Mid-level

Profile

Desirée Russo is trademark counsel at Puma. She joined Puma in Germany’s ‘sportswear capital’ Herzo in 2021 as trademark counsel. While her responsibilities initially covered Africa and Europe they now extend to Latin America, the Caribbean, Oceania and Italy. Russo is fluent in Italian, Spanish and English with additional knowledge of French, German and Portuguese. She is a member of the Inter-American Association of Intellectual Property (ASIPI) Trademark and In-House Counsels’ committees.

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