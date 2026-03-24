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David Lossignol

Key details

  • Job title: Global Head Legal Brand Protection
  • Organisation:Novartis
  • Geography: Switzerland
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

David Lossignal is the global head of legal brand protection at pharma company Novartis. Lossignol joined Novartis as global head of trademarks, domain names, and copyright in 2019 before taking on his current role in 2021. He is based in Basel, Switzerland.For three years, he was head of trademarks at Sandoz. He was previously a senior trademark attorney at Novartis and responsible for the trademarks and domain names at French animal health company Virbac.

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