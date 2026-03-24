Request Trial

Danny Keenan

Key details

  • Job title: Global Head of Patents
  • Organisation:Unilever
  • Geography: UK
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Danny Keenan is global head of patents at leading UK multinational consumer goods company Unilever. He leads the global patent team responsible for protecting Unilever’s nutrition innovations. Keenan initially trained as a chemist and completed a DPhil degree on food biopolymers before joining Unilever in 1996. He is a past president of the IP Federation and certified as a European patent attorney.

Comments


Company Latest

From tea to Legaltree: IP chief key to $5bn spin-off goes to private practice
From tea to Legaltree: IP chief key to $5bn spin-off goes to private practice
India jurisdiction report: Judicial relief in cybersquatting disputes
Unilever settles Ben & Jerry’s dispute
Unilever faces claims of ‘covert’ TM transfer
Unilever defends Hellmann’s mayonnaise lawsuit






More features

Why Mars is using behavioural psychology to help tackle lookalikes
All in a name: Why ‘George Orwell’ cannot be registered as a trademark
UKIPO extends funding for specialist IP crime unit as counterfeit risks grow
Nomination call: Influential Women in IP list closes ahead of International Women’s Day