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Colette Reiner Meyer

Key details

  • Job title: Head of IP Litigation
  • Organisation:Apple
  • Geography: US
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Colette Reiner Mayer is head of intellectual property litigation at Apple. Reiner Mayer is responsible for managing the global IP litigation docket at the California-headquartered technology giant. Before joining Apple in 2021, she was a litigation partner in the Palo Alto office of law firm Morrison & Foerster. Her practice specialised in IP litigation—primarily patent and trade secret litigation in the semiconductor industry.

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