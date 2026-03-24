Colette Reiner Meyer
Key details
- Job title: Head of IP Litigation
- Organisation:Apple
- Geography: US
- Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Colette Reiner Mayer is head of intellectual property litigation at Apple. Reiner Mayer is responsible for managing the global IP litigation docket at the California-headquartered technology giant. Before joining Apple in 2021, she was a litigation partner in the Palo Alto office of law firm Morrison & Foerster. Her practice specialised in IP litigation—primarily patent and trade secret litigation in the semiconductor industry.