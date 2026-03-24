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Clemens Heusch

Key details

  • Job title: VP, Head of Global Litigation & Disputes
  • Organisation:Nokia
  • Geography: Germany
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Clemens-August Heusch is vice president and head of global litigation and disputes at Finnish telecoms giant Nokia. Heusch leads the company’s worldwide litigation strategy—overseeing complex disputes, arbitration, and mediation, with a strong focus on multinational IP litigation and FRAND licensing matters. Before joining Nokia he worked as a lawyer at law firm Bird & Bird in Düsseldorf in Germany. He studied law at the University of Freiburg and the University of Bonn, holds an LLM from Maastricht University and earned his doctorate from the University of Cologne.

Comments

“Clemens is an industry-leading figure and runs the best in-house litigation team in the industry. He has a great profile, speaks well on panels and advances the Nokia message tirelessly. He is well respected by industry and judges alike.”

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