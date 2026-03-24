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Claudia Pappas

Key details

  • Job title: Head of IP Department—Trademark & Brand Protection
  • Organisation:Thyssenkrupp
  • Geography: Germany
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Claudia Pappas joined ThyssenKrupp in 2016 and is the head of the IP team for trademark and brand protection. She specialises in IP law.ThyssenKrupp is a German industrial engineering and steel production company that is the result of the 1999 merger of Thyssen and Krupp. Its operational headquarters are in Duisburg and Essen.Pappas was a partner at the IP law firm Weber & Sauberschwarz in Dusseldorf from 1997 to 2015. She graduated in law from University of Freiburg and wrote her thesis at the Max Planck Institute in Freiburg.

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