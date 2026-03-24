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Bryan Supran

Key details

  • Job title: EVP & Chief Legal Officer
  • Organisation:Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
  • Geography: US
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Bryan Supran is chief legal officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, where he leads legal intellectual property strategy for the company’s RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics platform. Supran moved in 2025 from Pfizer where he served as senior vice president and deputy general counsel and was the central figure in the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine collaboration.

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