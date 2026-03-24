Profile

Brian Hinman is president and chief IP officer at Xockets Inc. He holds an impressive resume having held several senior positions prior to joining Xockets including chief IP officer at both Cote Capital and Philips and CEO of Allied Security Trust. In 2023 he was inducted to the IP Hall of Fame and also received the Q Todd Dickinson Award for Lifetime Achievement in Intellectual Property. His works on IP topics have been extensively published and he is a frequent lecturer and serves on industry advisory boards.