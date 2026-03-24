Bobby Mukherjee
Key details
- Job title: Chief Counsel, IP & Technology
- Organisation:BAE Systems
- Geography: UK
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Bobby Mukherjee is chief counsel for IP and technology law at BAE Systems, where he leads the global intellectual property function. He served as president of the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys (CIPA) for 2025 and sits on the CIPA Council.Mukherjee has engaged with the UK government and parliamentary processes on IP legislation and international trade agreements, including providing evidence to the UK Parliament on IP provisions within the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. His work has included contributions to discussions surrounding the Intellectual Property Act 2014 in the UK and policy engagement relating to international patent law harmonisation.
Comments
The WIPR team says: “Bobby Mukherjee is the immediate past president of CIPA. He is extremely experienced but humble with it. A strong voice for both in-house and all of IP as a discipline and professionm, he is passionate about inclusion and making the profession accessible. And he’s a jolly nice fellow too!”