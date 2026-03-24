Profile

Anuschka Roudi leads global trademark strategy for skincare company Nivea. German personal care multinational Beiersdorf—headquartered in Hamburg—is the owner of the Nivea brand portfolio. Roudi specialises in trademark portfolio management, anti-counterfeiting strategy, and cross-border IP strategy.Roudi began her career as a legal counsel at Beiersdorf before spending 10 years as a lawyer at Hamburg firm Rasch. She then held two other in-house roles before returning to Beiersdorf in her current position in 2022.