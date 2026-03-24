Anuschka Roudi
Key details
- Job title: Director Legal Nivea & Head of Corporate Trademarks
- Organisation:Beiersdorf
- Geography: Germany
- Practice Areas: Trademarks
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Anuschka Roudi leads global trademark strategy for skincare company Nivea. German personal care multinational Beiersdorf—headquartered in Hamburg—is the owner of the Nivea brand portfolio. Roudi specialises in trademark portfolio management, anti-counterfeiting strategy, and cross-border IP strategy.Roudi began her career as a legal counsel at Beiersdorf before spending 10 years as a lawyer at Hamburg firm Rasch. She then held two other in-house roles before returning to Beiersdorf in her current position in 2022.
Comments
“Anuschka has taken on the role of department leader in a very effective and humane way, deepening the respect of her peers and external counsel.”