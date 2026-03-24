Anne Whalley
Key details
- Job title: General Counsel
- Organisation:Dishoom
- Geography: UK
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Anne Whalley serves as part-time general counsel at Dishoom, a British chain of Indian restaurants. Whalley advises the fast-growing hospitality group on governance, risk, and strategic legal matters. Alongside this role, she is a founder director of Oyster Law—a boutique firm providing fractional general counsel services to scaling businesses.
Comments
“When Anne doesn’t know something she goes to the heart of the matter in her perceptive questioning. She gives clear instructions and communicates the business needs to outside counsel to advise on IP matters which she may not have thought of.”