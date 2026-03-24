Profile

US-based Anna-lisa Gallo is global head of IP at LIXIL—a group of over 200 worldwide companies headquartered in Tokyo that make pioneering water and housing products. Gallo leads global IP teams in EMENA, APAC, Greater China, South Africa and the Americas in developing and implementing global IP strategies to further LIXIL’s playbook. Having been with LIXL for nearly 10 years, she has been consistently promoted into roles of greater responsibility in managing the company’s IP. Gallo was an IP attorney at law firm Hoffmann & Baron and she was senior counsel—global IP at German chemicals company BASF. She has been a board member at Stratton Springs since 1999.