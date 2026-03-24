Anna-lisa Gallo
Key details
- Job title: Vice President & Global Head of IP
- Organisation:LIXIL
- Geography: US
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
US-based Anna-lisa Gallo is global head of IP at LIXIL—a group of over 200 worldwide companies headquartered in Tokyo that make pioneering water and housing products. Gallo leads global IP teams in EMENA, APAC, Greater China, South Africa and the Americas in developing and implementing global IP strategies to further LIXIL’s playbook. Having been with LIXL for nearly 10 years, she has been consistently promoted into roles of greater responsibility in managing the company’s IP. Gallo was an IP attorney at law firm Hoffmann & Baron and she was senior counsel—global IP at German chemicals company BASF. She has been a board member at Stratton Springs since 1999.
Comments
“Anna-lisa Gallo consistently demonstrates the core qualities of a top-tier senior IP counsel. She leads LIXIL’s global IP department—managing an expanding team responsible for protecting the company’s IP across the US, Europe, and China. Anna-lisa has a deep understanding of LIXIL’s evolving business goals and adapts IP strategy quickly and effectively as the company’s direction shifts.
“She also handles IP issues with exceptional speed and clarity, ensuring they are resolved before they interfere with operations. Her leadership, strategic foresight and ability to translate business needs into actionable IP protection make her an invaluable asset to the organisation.”