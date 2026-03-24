Andrew Whitehead
Key details
- Job title: Senior Director & Associate General Counsel
- Organisation:Genentech
- Geography: US
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
As senior director and associate general counsel of IP at Genentech, Andrew Whitehead leads a team of IP attorneys across a range of initiatives including patent portfolio development, supporting external partnering, and developing internal open source and data protection practices. San Francisco-based Genentech is an independent subsidiary of Swiss holding company Roche—one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. It is known as the world’s first biotechnology company.
Comments
“Andrew Whitehead embodies the qualities of a top-tier attorney in the highly specialised and complex realms of biotechnology, life sciences, software, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. The distinctive combination of legal mastery, strategic vision, clear communication, and collaborative spirit makes Andrew an invaluable asset to the industry.”