Profile

Brussels-based Andrea Macchetta is an experienced patent attorney and vice president of intellectual property at Ontex—a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care, and adult care products. Macchetta has experience in portfolio management and strategic IP counselling in a variety of technical fields including mechanical engineering, packaging, nonwovens, industrial chemistry and chemical engineering, as well as pharma and H&N (medical conditions related to the head and neck area).His areas of focus include IP strategies, IP policies and procedures, IP agreements, European patent oppositions, oral proceedings, and patent drafting and prosecution.