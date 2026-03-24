Profile

Hungary-based Andras Trompler is head of R&D and biotechnology legal affairs at multinational specialty pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter. His team’s duties include overseeing legal matters related to innovative biosimilar and generic drugs, providing support for co-development and licensing deals, and setting up contractual structures within the group. He qualified as a lawyer at Bálint Law Office before joining Gedeon Richter as legal counsel in 2010.