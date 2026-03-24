Comments

“I am nominating Amanda Luz for her outstanding achievement in brand protection and global market impact. She has transitioned her expertise to the US—delivering enforcement capability in one of the most competitive jurisdictions and demonstrating measurable results in online and offline brand preservation.



“Her work reflects a data-driven and commercially-aligned approach—tackling marketplace infringements, coordinating with cross-functional teams, and elevating brand value through proactive risk management. This move is not only a personal milestone but a strategic contribution to strengthening brand integrity in a key global market.”