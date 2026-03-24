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Alpha Indraccolo

Key details

  • Job title: VP & General Counsel European and International Markets
  • Organisation:Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • Geography: UK
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

London-based Alpha Indraccolo is vice president and general counsel—IP and regulatory litigation at Teva Pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1901, Teva now one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, best known for producing generic medicines. Indraccolo specialises in pharmaceutical patent litigation. She trained as a solicitor at Davenport Lyons and was an associate at Bird & Bird’s London office for five years.

Comments

“Alpha is great to work with and a strategic mastermind—she has a very clear idea on which strategy and which tactical elements are to be used in litigation.”

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