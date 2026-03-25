Request Trial

Ali Anoff

AliAnoff-square

Key details

  • Job title: Director & Assistant General Counsel—Patents
  • Organisation:Procter & Gamble
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Patent attorney Ali Anoff serves as director and assistant general counsel—patents at Procter & Gamble (P&G). P&G is a US multinational consumer goods corporation incorporated and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

During her time at the company, Anoff has provided patent support for P&G’s billion-dollar brands— Olay, Old Spice, Pantene, Crest and Vicks. 

Her experience includes drafting global freedom-to-operate opinions and prosecuting patent applications for a wide range of chemical and mechanical technologies. 

Anoff currently chairs the Chemical Practice Committee of the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA).


Company Latest

China leads global TM filings while US sees first growth since 2020
China leads global TM filings while US sees first growth since 2020
P&G asks court to dismiss Febreze jingle suit
Katy Perry’s cosmetics range targeted in trademark row
Gillette emerges victorious in German patent dispute
P&G resolves clash over whitening strip patents


Leader Profiles

profile
Ken Patel
Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer | Chief Patent Counsel   Procter & Gamble




More features

Nike scores $11m ‘dupe’ win against social media influencer
McGuireWoods adds nationally recognised litigator from Fried, Frank
Apple Watch redesign gets early green light; import ban upheld
Britannica sues OpenAI over ‘cannibalising’ traffic