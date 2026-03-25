Profile

Patent attorney Ali Anoff serves as director and assistant general counsel—patents at Procter & Gamble (P&G). P&G is a US multinational consumer goods corporation incorporated and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

During her time at the company, Anoff has provided patent support for P&G’s billion-dollar brands— Olay, Old Spice, Pantene, Crest and Vicks.

Her experience includes drafting global freedom-to-operate opinions and prosecuting patent applications for a wide range of chemical and mechanical technologies.

Anoff currently chairs the Chemical Practice Committee of the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA).