Profile

Alex Tame is head of licensing and IP management at Oxa. The company develops autonomous vehicle (AV) technology as well as fleet management solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Tame’s work at Oxa covers patents, trademarks, software, trade secrets and all other varying types of IP and intangible assets. He is responsible for IP portfolio strategy, licensing, cost optimisation, competitor intelligence and risk mitigation.This involves collaborating closely with engineering teams as well as product leadership and executives, and translating complex technology into strategic IP decisions and actionable insights.Tame manages multiple cross-functional IP projects. He is tasked with ensuring the company’s IP assets are protected, commercialised and aligned with business objectives.Tame joined Oxa during its Series B stage and supported the company’s growth through to Series D—helping to ensure the company’s IP strategy scales with the business and supports global partnerships.