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“Ajeet Pai is regarded as one of the global elite IP in-house counsel for his ability to consistently translate legal complexity into clear and commercially-sound advice that advances the strategic objectives of one of the world’s largest companies.



“Ajeet operates seamlessly at the intersection of law and strategy, drawing on deep IP litigation expertise and an exceptional understanding of enterprise-level business priorities. His fluency with business stakeholders—combined with his quick command of Canadian trademark law and its practical application—was pivotal in achieving a successful resolution of a litigation matter without the need for trial.”