Subscribe

Laurie Fitzgerald

Key details

  • Job title:Senior vice president
  • Jurisdiction:Ireland
  • Practice area:Litigation, Licensing

A patent licensing professional and IP attorney, Laurie Fitzgerald has more than a decade of experience in resolving disputes between patent owners and technology developers.  Fitzgerald joined Avanci from its affiliate Teletry, where she spent the last three years facilitating the licensing of BlackBerry‚Äôs extensive portfolio of patented technologies to smartphone and telecom infrastructure manufacturers.  In her current role, she is expanding the Avanci 5G patent platform, connecting patent owners and product creators to efficiently license wireless standard essential technologies.  Before her licensing career, Fitzgerald was a principal in the US-based law firm of McKool Smith. Her practice spanned all aspects of patent law, with a focus on disputes relating to standards development organisations and fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory licensing terms.



More profiles

Women In IP
Katie Coltart
Partner  
Women In IP
Elena Utkina
Patent Director  
Women In IP
Clare Robinson
Partner, UK   Clare Robinson joined Osborne Clarke after qualifying in 1987 and became a partner at the firm in 1992. Robinson is a leading litigator in IP disputes and has more than 20 years‚Äô experience advising clients on resolving complex and substantial cases. She acts for clients in the UK and overseas, and is recognised for her ability to maximise strategic opportunities for her clients and achieve cost-effective results. As well as handling substantial litigation, she is experienced in other forms of dispute resolution, such as mediation and commercial arbitration.
Women In IP
Zoe Butler
Partner   Zoë Butler has been a partner at Powell Gilbert since its founding in 2007. She combines a technical background with a wealth of experience handling complex, multi-jurisdictional IP disputes across a broad range of technological areas and industry sectors. Over the past year, Butler has continued to play a leading role in a number of significant, high-profile, international patent cases including in tech, media and telecoms and in life sciences sectors. She advises on related issues arising from international technology standards, such as patent pools, licensing and licensing agreements made according to FRAND terms and counsels on patent litigation strategy.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’