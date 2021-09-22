Laurie Fitzgerald
Key details
- Job title:Senior vice president
- Jurisdiction:Ireland
- Practice area:Litigation, Licensing
A patent licensing professional and IP attorney, Laurie Fitzgerald has more than a decade of experience in resolving disputes between patent owners and technology developers. Fitzgerald joined Avanci from its affiliate Teletry, where she spent the last three years facilitating the licensing of BlackBerry‚Äôs extensive portfolio of patented technologies to smartphone and telecom infrastructure manufacturers. In her current role, she is expanding the Avanci 5G patent platform, connecting patent owners and product creators to efficiently license wireless standard essential technologies. Before her licensing career, Fitzgerald was a principal in the US-based law firm of McKool Smith. Her practice spanned all aspects of patent law, with a focus on disputes relating to standards development organisations and fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory licensing terms.