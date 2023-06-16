Gaby L. Longsworth

Gaby Longsworth's practice spans all areas of patent procurement, including domestic and foreign patent preparation and lifecycle management strategies. Her expertise lies primarily in the fields of biotherapeutics, small molecules, biologics, immunotherapy, antibody technologies, microbiome-based technologies, synthetic biology, DNA amplification/PCR, diagnostics, vaccines, viral vectors and drug delivery. She counsels clients in IP due diligence evaluations for raising and investing in growth capital, executing strategic partnerships and M&A transactions, and going public. Longsworth has strong experience in biopharmaceutical inter partes review proceedings before the PTAB. Her professional affiliations include the AIPLA and the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia.