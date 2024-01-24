Copyright
10 March 2025 WIPR’s standout event begins this week | Intel, Molson Coors, AT&T, Google, FIFA, US Soccer, InterDigital among speakers | Discussions include AI, regulatory changes, licensing and enforcement, ambush marketing, counterfeits, and DE&I.
Latest Features
Significant IP developments combined with political elections made 2024 an important year for the country, explain Nick Redfearn, Arifia Fajra and Kin Wah Chow of Rouse.
Protecting your design is vital but when your rights expire, can copyright law help? And does EU law trump UK law? Martin Noble of Freeths unpacks the THJ Systems and WaterRower decisions.
Our tendency to give large language models human attributes has dangerous implications for business and society, argues Roanie Levy of the Copyright Clearance Center.
As AI technology advances, its impact on global copyright—with major litigation and potential new regulation on the cards—will ramp up this year, write Charlotte Fleetwood-Smith and Rebecca Pakenham-Walsh of Fieldfisher.
The definition—and the process of enforcing and litigating this crown jewel—differs greatly across jurisdictions, say Louise Sargeant and Alex Shkurka of Bird & Bird.
What can UK rightsholders and potential defendants do to protect themselves from criticism later if a dispute ends up in court? Martin Noble of Freeths offers some tips.
A recent jury verdict allowed hip hop group members to take back their music rights—and raised some interesting questions about Section 203, says Jennifer Mauri of Michelman & Robinson.
For the first time in its 127-year history, the AIPPI World Congress will be hosted in China. WIPR talks to the association’s Chinese Group leadership to find out more.
On our radar… Nokia defeats Amazon in patent scuffle, Tencent’s video feud, Gucci’s clampdown on counterfeits
14 February 2025 News from around the world that you may have missed, including Nokia’s victory in a patent streaming dispute with Amazon, the US Copyright Office’s latest action plan on music organisations and AI, Tencent’s video copyright feud, and Temu’s setback against Shein.
12 February 2025 Media giant wins partial summary judgment in non-genAI dispute | ROSS Intelligence copied editorial content from Westlaw platform to train AI-driven search tool | Precedential decision reinforces prior Supreme Court decisions in Google and Warhol.
7 February 2025 News from around the world that you may have missed, including China’s first anti-anti-suit injunctions’ impact on international disputes, OMG Girlz secures their $71.5M damages award, L'Oréal’s patent win over Schwarzkopf, and the EU’s AI Act’s provisions enforced.
7 February 2025 Milton Springut and Caroline Boehm join the firm from Moses & Singer | Duo bring extensive experience in IP litigation, including patent, trade secret, trademark, and counterfeiting matters.
5 February 2025 ‘First’ major copyright case concerning declaring code since Google v Oracle and Warhol | Court affirms earlier decision that Astronics’ use of declaring code constituted fair use | Plaintiff’s instruments used by the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps.
29 January 2025 Sharing work-related published content within organisations is on the rise—presenting frequently misunderstood copyright infringement risks, discovers Sarah Speight.
28 January 2025 Outdoor gear brand says Slumped Boyz copied mountain logo and pullover design | Company said ‘no alternative’ but to protect its trademark by obtaining an injunction.
