Chicago hosts WIPR Summit 2025
10 March 2025   WIPR’s standout event begins this week | Intel, Molson Coors, AT&T, Google, FIFA, US Soccer, InterDigital among speakers | Discussions include AI, regulatory changes, licensing and enforcement, ambush marketing, counterfeits, and DE&I.
Steptoe adds high-stakes litigator from Venable
5 March 2025
Amy Candido to head IP litigation team at Simpson Thacher
28 February 2025
Birkenstock fails to show artistry in sandal copyright bid
21 February 2025
USPTO names new deputy director as top job rumours grow
21 February 2025
Getting creative with Canva’s IP lawyer: ‘It’s important to find your own voice’
19 February 2025
Will the US Copyright Office’s AI stance create more problems than it solves?
19 February 2025
IP developments in Indonesia in 2024
Significant IP developments combined with political elections made 2024 an important year for the country, explain Nick Redfearn, Arifia Fajra and Kin Wah Chow of Rouse.
Understanding decisions on originality and artistic craftsmanship
Protecting your design is vital but when your rights expire, can copyright law help? And does EU law trump UK law? Martin Noble of Freeths unpacks the THJ Systems and WaterRower decisions.
Anthropomorphising AI: Why human-like is not human
Our tendency to give large language models human attributes has dangerous implications for business and society, argues Roanie Levy of the Copyright Clearance Center.
2025 will be ‘a blockbuster year’ for AI and copyright
As AI technology advances, its impact on global copyright—with major litigation and potential new regulation on the cards—will ramp up this year, write Charlotte Fleetwood-Smith and Rebecca Pakenham-Walsh of Fieldfisher.
Around the world with trade secrets
The definition—and the process of enforcing and litigating this crown jewel—differs greatly across jurisdictions, say Louise Sargeant and Alex Shkurka of Bird & Bird.
Timing it right: When to raise issues in an IP dispute
What can UK rightsholders and potential defendants do to protect themselves from criticism later if a dispute ends up in court? Martin Noble of Freeths offers some tips.
‘Works for hire’ exception takes centre stage in 2 Live Crew’s copyright victory
A recent jury verdict allowed hip hop group members to take back their music rights—and raised some interesting questions about Section 203, says Jennifer Mauri of Michelman & Robinson.
‘Paradise on Earth’: Hangzhou hosts AIPPI’s first China Congress
For the first time in its 127-year history, the AIPPI World Congress will be hosted in China. WIPR talks to the association’s Chinese Group leadership to find out more.
On our radar… Nokia defeats Amazon in patent scuffle, Tencent’s video feud, Gucci’s clampdown on counterfeits
14 February 2025   News from around the world that you may have missed, including Nokia’s victory in a patent streaming dispute with Amazon, the US Copyright Office’s latest action plan on music organisations and AI, Tencent’s video copyright feud, and Temu’s setback against Shein.
Thomson Reuters wins first ever AI copyright case on fair use grounds
12 February 2025   Media giant wins partial summary judgment in non-genAI dispute | ROSS Intelligence copied editorial content from Westlaw platform to train AI-driven search tool | Precedential decision reinforces prior Supreme Court decisions in Google and Warhol.
On our radar… OMG Girlz v MGA, Superman copyright fight, EU AI Act
7 February 2025   News from around the world that you may have missed, including China’s first anti-anti-suit injunctions’ impact on international disputes, OMG Girlz secures their $71.5M damages award, L'Oréal’s patent win over Schwarzkopf, and the EU’s AI Act’s provisions enforced.
Herrick expands tech practice with new hires
7 February 2025   Milton Springut and Caroline Boehm join the firm from Moses & Singer | Duo bring extensive experience in IP litigation, including patent, trade secret, trademark, and counterfeiting matters.
Military contractor’s use of competitor’s software code deemed ‘fair use’
5 February 2025   ‘First’ major copyright case concerning declaring code since Google v Oracle and Warhol | Court affirms earlier decision that Astronics’ use of declaring code constituted fair use | Plaintiff’s instruments used by the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps.
AI intensifies risks of sharing content at work, report warns
29 January 2025   Sharing work-related published content within organisations is on the rise—presenting frequently misunderstood copyright infringement risks, discovers Sarah Speight.
Patagonia targets Texan retailer over ‘iconic’ fleece
28 January 2025   Outdoor gear brand says Slumped Boyz copied mountain logo and pullover design | Company said ‘no alternative’ but to protect its trademark by obtaining an injunction.
