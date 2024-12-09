WIPR Trademarks North America 2024
WIPR Trademarks North America 2024 was held in San Diego on September 5-6. The conference provided a platform to discuss legislative and regulatory developments impacting owners, and industry experts shared the most groundbreaking strategies that brands are using to protect themselves from infringement.
Speakers included senior trademark counsel from WWE, Gilead, US Customs & Border Protection, Wanhuida Intellectual Property, the United States Marine Corps, Bond Schoeneck & King, Paramount, the Forest Stewardship Council, Buchalter, and the University of San Diego School of Law.
Lauren Dienes-Middlen, WWE’s Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, dives into the critical role of IP evangelism for trademark leaders, sharing insights on protecting and amplifying brand identity in today’s landscape.
Beth Jenior, Senior Attorney-Advisor with the Intellectual Property Enforcement Branch at US Customs & Border Protection, sheds light on the agency’s strategies for combating trademark infringement and protecting brand integrity.
Yongjian Lei, Partner at Wanhuida Intellectual Property, shares expert insights on how to navigate the complexities of China’s current trademark prosecution and enforcement landscape, offering valuable guidance for trademark protection.
Join Philip Greene, Trademark and Internet Law Counsel for the United States Marine Corps, and Terria Jenkins, Member & Chair of the Trademark and Brand Licensing Group at Bond Schoeneck, as they discuss best practices in trademark licensing, offering key strategies for managing and protecting brand assets.
Stephen Strauss, Sui Duong, Neil Peretz, and Diana Heligman discuss the day-to-day challenges faced by counsel and offer practical solutions for managing legal issues in-house.
WATCH:Tailoring Trademark Protection for Different Demographics- Understanding online buying behaviour across different age groups
Valerie Finn, Marylauren Ilagan, and Peter Steckelman discuss tailoring trademark protection to different demographics by analyzing online buying behavior across various age groups.
Tiffany Gehrke, Peter Steckelman, Tish Berard, and Paul Liu discuss how to enhance trademark attorney and business lead relationships, focusing on strategies to improve collaboration in trademark law.
Join Elliott Champion, Kathleen Brower, and Neil Peretz in this panel discussion as they address the increasing threats to intellectual property in today's digital landscape and share strategies for protecting your assets.
Lisa Ramsey, Professor of Law at the University of San Diego School of Law, explores the delicate balance between trademark protection and free speech rights, discussing the legal complexities and key considerations in this area.
Sheryl Carlin, Executive Director of Licensing and Business Affairs Music at Paramount, and Annie Allison, Associate at Haynes & Boone, discuss the latest thinking on the role of AI in trademark prosecution and enforcement, exploring its impact and potential in the legal landscape.
Jenna Mueller, Senior Manager of Trademark at the Forest Stewardship Council, presents on the unique challenges of managing a trademark practice within a non-governmental organization (NGO), highlighting the complexities of brand protection in the nonprofit sector.
WATCH:Panel Discussion – Partnering with third parties to overcome infringement online and across the globe
Valerie Finn, Kenya Williams, and Caldwell Camero participate in a panel discussion on partnering with third parties to address and overcome infringement online and worldwide.
Gretchen Stroud, Gilead’s Senior Associate General Counsel for Intellectual Property, breaks down the Madrid Protocol—examining its benefits, potential pitfalls, and the unique challenges it presents across different industries.
Susan Acquista, Kathleen Brower, and Mareesa Valentine discuss anti-counterfeiting strategies both online and offline.
Stephen Strauss, Shareholder at Buchalter, discusses how courts have applied the Rogers test following the Jack Daniel’s case.
Erica Van Loon, Marylauren Ilagan, and Aaron Fennimore discuss how to overcome the latest challenges in trademark law, offering insights and strategies for navigating the evolving trademark landscape.
