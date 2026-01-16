Request Trial

Michael Shebelskie, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Overview:

At Hunton Andrews  Kurth’s Richmond, Virginia office, Michael Shebelskie has a broad complex litigation practice that includes representing clients in intellectual property rights matters. He has extensive experience in intellectual property matters involving trade secrets and copyrights.

Shebelskie practices before trial and appellate courts, in arbitration proceedings, federal and state courts, and has represented parties in appeals throughout the country.

Says a peer and former adversary: “It was a highly contentious matter, we settled it for our clients. He's brilliant. We went toe to toe in an oral argument, and I was very surprised. He pulled a rabbit out of his hat, and I was just blown away by how eloquently he delivered it. I think he should be recognised.”



